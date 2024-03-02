Thai man missing in Osaka

Online plea for help issued after man appeared confused in video call to family

A photo of Nitikorn Pobsuk’s brother, who has gone missing in Osaka, has been shared on social media

An effort is under way online to help find a Thai man who apparently went missing in Osaka, Japan.

A Facebook user identified as Nitikorn Pobsuk posted a message on Saturday on Thai in Japan, an online group for independent travellers, saying his older brother had been spotted in the Shinsaibashi area of Osaka with blonde-streaked hair, wearing shorts and dragging luggage. His name was not disclosed in the post.

Efforts by Thais in the area to locate the man based on the description provided were unsuccessful.

The post included a photo of the missing man in a winter coat, along with a statement that the Thai Embassy in Osaka, local police and hospitals have been notified.

The Thai was last seen by fellow travellers on Tuesday, after which he only contacted his travel mates via the Line mobile application. He was scheduled to meet them at Kansai airport in Osaka.

Checks of his mobile devices have not yielded any information on his location, but his hotel, Namba Ebisu, confirmed that he had checked out on Thursday.

The man last contacted his family on a video call from the Shin-Imamiya train station but appeared confused, they said. During the call, he said he did not have any cash and needed to find an ATM. He disappeared before checking in for his flight at Kansai airport.

One commenter expressed concern that Mr Nitikorn’s brother may no longer have his mobile phone, as he cannot be contacted.

Several Thai people in Osaka have announced that they are joining in the search, and the post has also been translated into Japanese so local residents may also assist.