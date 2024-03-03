Korat sole bidder for 2029 expo

Thailand is bidding to host the 2029 International Horticultural Expo, with the goal of welcoming up to 4 million visitors for the four-month event.

The government has proposed hosting the 25th edition of the global event with Nakhon Ratchasima as the venue and Nov 10, 2029 to Feb 28, 2030 as the dates, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said on Saturday.

Dubbed "Korat Expo 2029", the expo -- given a successful bid -- would cover such issues as the delicate balance between human development and environmental protection; green community; sustainable food production; connections between nature, culture and people's livelihoods; and agricultural and food production advancement.

Ms Kanchana added that Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the country's agricultural hubs and has a high potential as a MICE host city.

It is also regarded as a Triple Crown City by Unesco as it is home to three types of geological heritage sites: Dong Phaya Yen Forest, Sakae Rat Biosphere Reserve, and Korat Geopark.

The expo is expected to welcome 2.6 million to 4 million visitors.

A general meeting of the International Horticultural Congress will be held in Doha, Qatar, from March 3–7.

During the meeting, the 2029 expo host will be selected by 32 member countries through a voting system.

As of now, Thailand is the only registered candidate. However, the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman said there is no guarantee of automatic selection as it depends on whether the country meets the qualification.

If selected, more than 36,000 jobs would be created and 18.9 billion baht of additional income created.