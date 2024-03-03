Alcohol control bill to include measures to promote tourism

Drink-driving victims on wheelchairs and activists gather at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province on Feb 15 to call on the government to emphasise public safety in its alcohol control regulations. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The cabinet on Sunday endorsed a new alcohol control bill from the Public Health Ministry but ordered it to include detailed measures to promote tourism within a week, before its legislative process starts, according to the government spokesman.

Spokesman Chai Wacharonke said after the cabinet meeting that the cabinet had asked the ministry's secretary-general to come up with the tourism-promotion details – as yet unspecified – that should be included in the new bill. The cabinet expected to see the details in a week, he said, after which the bill would be sent to the Council of State, the government's legal arm, for scrutiny.

The bill from the Public Health Ministry focuses on public safety but the government wants to promote tourism, an important economic engine, the government spokesman said.

"Therefore, the economic aspect must be more relaxed while public health and safety, the public health dimension, are considered... There will be a balance between the health aspect and the stimulation of the economy and tourism," Mr Chai said.

On Sunday the cabinet rejected three other alcohol control bills from the civil sector and the main opposition party, Move Forward, because the bills were too much liberal, the government spokesman said. However, some useful content of the bills could be integrated into the health ministry's bill, he said.

According to Mr Chai, the cabinet agreed that there should be a new alcohol control bill to suit present circumstances. Under the new bill, any beverage with alcohol content not exceeding 0.5% is not an alcoholic beverage.

A minister in charge will be authorised to set regulations on places and times of alcohol consumption.