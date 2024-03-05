'Over 1m' saw Buddha relics

Worshippers paid homage to relics of the Lord Buddha and his chief disciples Sariputra and Moggallana at Sanam Luang on Feb 27. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

More than one million Buddhists flocked to Sanam Luang in Bangkok to pay their respects to the relics of the Lord Buddha and his chief disciples, Sariputra and Moggallana, between Feb 24 and March 3, according to the Ministry of Culture on Monday.

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said Sanam Luang -- where the relics were on display over the past nine days -- welcomed an average of about 100,000 Buddhists who came to pay their respects to the relics each day.

The relics were brought from India to Thailand by the Indian government to commemorate the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King's 6th-cycle birthday, or 72nd birthday, which falls on July 28, and to mark Makha Bucha Day, which was on Feb 24.

The relics are now in Chiang Mai and will be exhibited at the Royal Pavillion, or Ho Kham Luang, in Royal Park Rajapruek until Friday, between 9am and 8pm.

The relics arrived in Chiang Mai on Monday.

They were welcomed by local high-ranking Buddhist monks, Culture Ministry executives and Chiang Mai's governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn.

The relics were escorted to the Royal Pavillion with a grand parade that featured various elements of local culture.

Those wishing to pay their respects can come either during the morning session or the afternoon session. Each session is limited to 3,000 visitors.

There will also be a special ceremony between 6pm to 7pm every evening to bless Buddhists who come to pay their respect to the relics.

Mr Sermsak said he believed the exhibition in Chiang Mai as well as those to be held in other regions will see a large number of Buddhists as well.

After Chiang Mai, the relics will be displayed in Ubon Ratchathani between March 10 and 13, and Krabi between March 15 and 18, before they are returned to India, authorities said.