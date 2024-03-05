PM to pitch development projects during Aussie visit

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is at Government House for a cabinet meeting on Sunday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will promote Thailand's infrastructure development projects, especially the Land Bridge and Eastern Economic Corridor, during the 2024 Asean-Australia Special Summit, which runs until Wednesday, according to a government spokesman.

Chai Wacharonke said on Monday said Mr Srettha will also emphasise cooperation in the key areas that benefit Thailand, such as logistics, FTA capitalisation, digital economy, visa facilitation and the Green Agenda.

Mr Srettha departed Thailand on Monday to attend the special summit in Melbourne, he said. The summit also aims to celebrate 50 years since Australia became Asean's first dialogue partner, he added.

Mr Chai said Mr Srettha will also propose resolutions to various issues in the region and beyond. Thailand aims to affirm its position regarding the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, humanitarian assistance to Myanmar and food and health security, he said.

Mr Srettha is also scheduled for bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of Malaysia, Laos, Australia, and New Zealand, he said.

He said Mr Srettha would also hold meetings with executives of the world's leading companies, including those from Fortescue (metal mining and green energy); Linfox (transportation and logistics); Redflow (zinc bromine flow battery as clean energy storage); ANCA (software development); NextDC (data management); and Hesta (superannuation fund).

Mr Srettha will end his mission in Melbourne on Wednesday evening and travel to Germany to attend ITB (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin) Berlin 2024.

In other news, Mr Srettha on Monday said he was impressed with the results of an assessment of his administration's first six months in office. However, he said there are still a lot of things for the government to do.

He said he would provide a government progress report in six months to the House after ending his 11-day overseas trip as a response to criticism made by the opposition about a lack of reports on his trips.