Thai, Filipino transvestites clash in Sukhumvit

Transvestites brawl on Soi Sukhumvit 11 in Wattana district on Monday night. (Screenshot from บอลลูน บอลลูน Facebook account)

Police broke up a developing brawl between Thai and Filipino transvestites on Soi Sukhumvit 11 late on Monday night.

Police were rushed to the scene after a report that about 20 Filipino transvestites had attacked two Thai transvestites.

The attack was recorded and posted online. Later Thai transvestites were mobilised via social media to gather at the scene to respond to the attack.

Police took the people involved in the fight to Lumpini station for questioning and sent away their supporters who followed them to the station.

A strong police presence on Soi Sukhumvit 11 prevented any further clashes.