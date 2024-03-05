Beach steps in Phuket assault case demolished

A backhoe demolishes the steps leading to a beachfront villa in Thalang district of Phuket on Tuesday. A 45-year-old Swiss man allegedly kicked a woman sitting on the steps in the back after accusing her of trespassing on his property. The subsequent investigation found the steps were built on public land. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The beach steps at the centre of a Phuket assault case have been demolished after being found to have encroached on Yamu beach, in Thalang district.

The owner of beachfront villa No 23 in tambon Pa Khlok, Phuket Peninsula Estate Co, sent a backhoe to remove the concrete stairway about 9am on Tuesday. Other structures at the villa that also encroached on the beach were also demolished.

The steps were in front of the villa where 45-year-old Swiss national Urs Fehr, also known as David, and his Thai wife live. Mr Fehr allegedly kicked Thandao Chandam, 26, a doctor at Dibuk Hospital in Phuket, in the back while she and her friend were moon-watching on the steps on Feb 24.

Mr Fehr had angrily accused the pair of trespassing on his rented property. He insists he slipped on the steps and had not intended to assault her. His wife Khanuengkit also berated Dr Thandao and her companion.

Dr Thandao filed a complaint with local police, accusing Mr Fehr of assault.

The story and a seemingly damning video have gone viral and drawn heavy criticism of the villa couple.

Investigators subsequently determined the steps were built illegally on public land. Local authorities gave Mr Fehr 30 days to remove the steps.

The Swiss man and his wife, who run the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park in Phuket, apologised on Friday for their actions. Mr Fehr insisted that he had not intended to harm the doctor. He said he mistook the woman and her friend for Chinese tourists who had earlier intruded on the villa.

On Sunday, more than 500 locals and activists gathered on Yamu beach to condemn Mr Fehr for his actions. They demanded his expulsion from Phuket and restoration of public access to the beach.

On Monday, Mr Fehr denied the charge of assault and prosecutors will arraign him in Phuket Provincial Court.

Phuket deputy governor Adul Chuthong said Mr Fehr had a business visa and a registered elephant foundation, and provincial officials were checking on their legal standing.

His visa was valid until March 13. The man could then remain on a suspect's visa, pending prosecution. Any subsequent visa application could be considered, Mr Adul said on Monday.