Man, 66, arrested with 31,800 bullets for sale

Police arrest the accused online ammunition vendor at a courier firm in Wattana district on Monday. (Photo: police)

Police have arrested a former ammunition salesman for allegedly illegally selling bullets online, and found 31,800 cartridges at his house in Klong Toey district.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Tuesday that San Panjitkaeo, aged 66, was taken into custody while sending parcels of cartridges to buyers at courier firm's office on Soi Pridi Banomyong 14 Road on Monday.

Police searched his pickup truck parked outside and found about 2,500 more rounds of ammunition.

A subsequent search of the suspect's house off Ekamai Road found another 31,800 bullets of various calibres, including 21,150 .22LR cartridges.

Mr San was charged with illegal possession and sale of ammunition.

He told police that after closing his construction materials company he had worked as a salesman for an ammunition supplier for one year.

Afterwards, he bought cartridges from illegal sources and sold them to people who were customers of his old company. He said he had been in the illicit business for about seven months and earned more than 100,000 baht a month, according to police.