AI, more cameras mulled to boost revellers' safety

People celebrate the Songkran festival in Bangkok in April last year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Tuesday unveiled a plan to deploy more modern technology to ensure security measures are ramped up for this year's extended Songkran Festival next month.

Pol Gen Adit Ngamjitsuksri, an adviser to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, said the BMA has ordered its Traffic and Transportation Department to work on installing more CCTVs along Khao San Road, one of the top destinations for tourists visiting the capital.

The road caters to large gatherings of mostly foreign visitors, especially during festivals. Last year, at least 100,000 visitors joined the Songkran celebrations in that area.

Mr Chadchart has also directed City Hall to help fan visitors out to other venues in order to lessen the risk of overcrowding, which could pose security and safety concerns, Pol Gen Adit added.

The BMA has also been considering installing more cameras in tourist areas and using AI to boost safety precautions taken by the police.

Bangkok deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said the BMA planned to put in place at least 17,000 more cameras along major roads and connect them with those already installed for greater efficiency.

Acting on an order issued by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Pol Gen Adit said footage from CCTV cameras installed on both sides of Ratchaprasong Road, a main route used by tourists, will be reviewed regularly and used to map out ways to stop taxis and other public vehicles from taking advantage of their customers during the holiday.

The BMA said it will work with police to tighten safety measures at those venues in the city designated to celebrate the "Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024" along Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and at Sanam Luang, according to Pol Gen Adit.

The event, organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has selected Anntonia Porsild, first runner-up of Miss Universe 2023, for the role of this year's Songkran goddess, or "Mahothon Devi", Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said on Tuesday.

The ministry has also produced an English version of Roeng Songkran, the anthem for the Songkran Festival, performed by the hugely popular Suntaraporn Band.