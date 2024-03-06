American woman caught running illegal nursery on Koh Phangan

Police inspect the illegal nursery on Koh Phanan in Surat Thani on Wednesday, and detain the owner, a 40-year-old American woman, and seven other foreign staff. (Photo: Surat Thani immigration police)

Police have detained an American woman for allegedly running an illegal nursery on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani.

About 20 foreign children were found in the premises, according to police. Three foreign women working as babysitters and four Myanmar housekeepers were also arrested and charged with working illegally.

A team of immigration, tourist and local police and officials raided a rented walled-off house at a coconut plantation in village Moo 3 in tambon Koh Phangan on Wednesday morning.

Inside, they found found about 20 foreign children, aged 3-5 years, along with desks, chairs, toys and teaching material, and meals for children. Some children were studying and others playing in a room.

Three women tourists were working there as babysitters, one Ukrainian and two Israelis, and four Myanmar women as housekeepers.

During the raid, an American woman idenified only as Jennifer, 40, showed up and said she was the owner of the nursery. Asked to produce a permit to operate the nursery, she could not, according to police

The three babysitters also had no work permits. The Myanmar women were found to be illegal migrants. Their names were not disclosed. (continues below)

Officers question one of the foreign women working illegally at the nusery on Koh Phanan in Surat Thani. (Photo: Surat Thani immigration police)

All were taken to Koh Phanan police station for further questioning.

Authorities contacted the parents of the foreign children, to take them home.

Police initially charged Ms Jennifer with being a foreign national setting up or operating a nursery without permission and failing to notify the type of work and the location of a workplace to the local registrar.

The babysitters were charged with being foreign nationals working with no work permits.

Pol Col Naruewat Phutthawiro, chief of Surat Thani immigration police, said the government, the Royal Thai Police and Immigration Bureau were implementing a policy crackdown on foreign nationals working and living illegally in Thailand, to ensure the safety of tourists.

He asked people with information on foreign offenders to alert immigration officers via Hotline 1178 or phone 077 423440.