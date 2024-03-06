Two Filipinos charged over transgender brawl

One of two Filipinos accused of assaulting six Thai transgenders on Monday gives a wai to reporters after leaving Lumpini police station on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police have charged two Filipino nationals with assaulting six Thai transgenders on Monday, which led to a brawl on Sukhumvit Soi 11/1.

The pair were among a group of 20 involved in the melee that occurred early Monday morning, said Pol Maj Gen Withawat Shinkham, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 5.

The two were later taken to the Pathumwan district court where police would seek their detention while they continue to investigate the incident.

While leaving Lumpini Police Station for the court, one of them said: “I want to say I’m sorry. I was misunderstood. It was because of the language barrier.”

Police are also looking for another Filipino transgender suspected of assault.

Aside from the three Filipinos, police also arrested a Thai suspect, known only as “Mr Champ”, for assaulting a Filipino transgender. The suspect acknowledged the charge and was released on 20,000 baht bail.

He later told the media he did not know any of those involved in the brawl on either side. He just saw social media posts and went to the area to see if he could be of any help.

Once at the scene he allegedly assaulted a Filipino transgender and was later arrested on the spot. The Filipino did not want to press charges and Mr Champ also gave her compensation.

Pol Maj Gen Withawat said the brawl would not affect bilateral relations between the two countries as it was a personal matter. The Philippine embassy also understands the situation, he added.

The commander also denied claims there were brokers who facilitated the presence of Filipino transgenders and that police were taking bribes to turn a blind eye to prostitution in the area.

Pol Col Yingyos Suwanno, chief of the Lumpini station, said Filipino people in the area were considered to be tourists, and there were no reports of Filipinos being involved in prostitution.