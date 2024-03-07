'Kicking' Swiss man in Phuket loses visa

Urs Fehr, right, and his wife Khanuengnit are at the Phuket provincial hall to tell their side of the story last Friday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The Immigration Bureau has revoked the visa of the Swiss man who allegedly kicked a Thai woman relaxing on a beach near his villa in Phuket, deeming him a threat to society.

Pol Maj Gen Songprote Sirisukha, commander of the Immigration Division 6, which supervises the South, signed an order on Wednesday night to revoke the visa of Urs Fehr, also known as David, based on proposals from the provincial hall and the immigration office of Phuket, Pol Col Parinya Klinkaysorn, deputy spokesman of the bureau, said on Thursday.

The behaviour of Mr Fehr, reported by the Phuket governor and the commander of the Phuket immigration police, was deemed a threat to social peace, Pol Col Parinya said.

Phuket immigration police would detain him but he may seek a temporary release to defend himself in the physical assault case, said the spokesman.

Mr Fehr, a 45-year-old managing director of Elephant Sanctuary Park Co, allegedly kicked the back of Dr Thandao Chandam, a 26-year-old doctor at Dibuk Hospital, while she was sitting on steps to the Yamu beach with her friend to watch the full moon near his villa in Thalang district on Feb 24.

It was reported that Mr Fehr and his Thai wife misunderstood that the pair were intruding into his property. However, officials later confirmed that the steps to the beach were illegally built on seaside public land.

Following the incident, Mr Fehr and his wife apologised. The Swiss said he did not kick the doctor but he slipped while approaching her.

Phuket police chief Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum said on Wednesday that Mr Fehr was charged with physical and mental assault and police were interrogating witnesses. The case should reach Phuket prosecutors within this week, he said.

Mr Fehr would also face another charge in connection with his past driving behaviour against an ambulance, Pol Maj Gen Sinlert said.

Suthas Niyomthai, livestock development chief of Phuket, said 14 elephants at the Elephant Sanctuary Park of Mr Fehr were healthy and were registered. Wisut Romin, assistant chief of Thalang district, said local revenue officials had yet to check the operations of the place.