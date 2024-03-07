Bangkok, upper Thailand brace for summer storms, gusty winds

People board a passenger boat at Bang Pho Pier in Bangkok on Monday. Summer storms and gusty winds are expected in many areas of Thailand this week, the Meteorological Department warned. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Summer storms and gusty winds are expected in the northern and northeaster regions as well as the Central Plains, including Bangkok, from Friday to Sunday, the Meteorological Department warned on Thursday.

The high-pressure system from China, which extends to southern China, is expected to cover the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea on Friday. Southerly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the upper country, resulting in hot to very hot weather, according to the department's latest update.

Given these conditions, outbreaks of summer storms, gusty winds and hail, including lightning strikes, are predicted for some areas in the lower North, the Northeast, the Central Plains, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East from Friday to Monday.

People living in the upper country should beware of severe weather conditions by avoiding risky outdoor areas. The weather agency advises people to stay away from large trees, unsecured structures and billboards. Farmers should take precautions against crop damage.

Summer storms and gusty winds are expected to hit several provinces, including Bangkok, during this period.

Provinces to be affected:

On Friday: Three provinces in the Northeast (Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin); and five provinces in the East (Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Rayong and Chanthaburi).

On Saturday: Two provinces in the North (Phitsanulok and Phetchabun); five provinces in the Northeast (Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin); five provinces in the East (Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao and Chanthaburi); and nine provinces in the Central Plains (Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Bangkok and its vicinity).

On Sunday: Two provinces in the North (Phitsanulok and Phetchabun); and five provinces in the Northeast (Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen).