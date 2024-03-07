3 Russians held after police raid on illegal beauty clinic on Koh Samui

Police and health officials raid Alspa beauty clinic on Koh Samui in Surat Thani and arrest three Russian nationals after the clinic was found to be operating illegally. (Photo: Surat Thani police)

SURAT THANI: Three Russian nationals were arrested after police raided an illegal beauty clinic on the southern resort island of Koh Samui.

Pol Col DenduangThongsrisuk, chief of Bo Phut police station in Koh Samui district, led police and health officials to raid Alspa beauty clinic in tambon Bo Phut, Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhong, chief of Surat Thani police, said on Thursday.

The clinic, run by a Russian national, offered illegal beauty treatments. Medical equipment and quantities of medicines were seized. Three Russian nationals – one man and two women – were arrested and charged.

Alexandr Ermishin, 35, was charged with working outside the scope of his work permit while Liliia Lukina, 32, was charged with working without a work permit. Ms Yulia Efremova, manager and owner of the clinic, was charged with illegally operating a clinic and providing medical treatments without permission.

All were held in police custody at Bo Phut police station for legal action.