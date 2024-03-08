Catalysts for change

Celebrating International Women's Day today, we honour a group of exceptional individuals whose remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark across various fields. These trailblazers have made transformative contributions through their unwavering pursuit of excellence, earning them the title of Bangkok Post's Women of the Year 2024.

This year, our focus is on the extraordinary women who serve as catalysts for positive change, leading us towards a future that is not only brighter but also more inclusive. Starting today, a series of in-depth stories detailing the journeys and accomplishments of these phenomenal women will unfold on the Women of the Year 2024 microsite at www.bangkokpost.com. These narratives will also be featured in the newspaper starting March 11.

The Trendsetter: Lalisa Manobal, Singer

Positive Change Advocate: Anntonia Porsild, 1st Runner-Up Miss Universe 2023

Inspirational Change leader: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party Leader

Retail Luminary Icon: Wallaya Chirathivat, President & Chief Executive Officer, Central Pattana Plc

International Banking Trailblazer: Narumon Chivangkur, Citi Country Officer and Banking Head, Citi Thailand

Corporate Sustainability & Social Responsibility Leader: Thippaporn Ahriyavraromp, Founder & Chairman of the Executive Committee, DTGO Corporation Limited (DTGO)

Brand Empowerment Leader: Pawarapa Dupassakoon, Marketing & PR Director, Porsche Thailand by AAS Group

Thai Cuisine Advocate: Marisa Chearavanont, Founder of the Chef Cares Foundation

Business Empowerment Leader: Suchada Ithijarukul, Group Chief Executive Officer, Central Food Wholesale