Norwegian arrested for driving for passengers on Koh Phangan

Unni Sekkesaeter (in white dress) is charged with taking passengers in a drive at Phangan police station on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani on Thursday. (Photo: Immigration Police via Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI / PHUKET - Police operations targeting foreigners working illegally in Thailand have led to the arrests of a Norwegian woman on Koh Phangan and a Briton on Phuket island.

Unni Sekkesaeter, a 56-year-old Norwegian, was arrested at Tha Sala pier in Phangan district of Surat Thani on Thursday. A combined force of immigration, tourist and local police arrested her after she sent off two tourists from her Toyota sedan bearing the message saying Phangan Paragon Resort & Spa, according to Surat Chani immigration chief Pol Col Naruewat Phutthaviro.

Ms Sekkesaeter faced charges for transporting passengers in her vehicle, and she admitted to the charge, he added.

Thai law prohibits foreigners from driving passengers.

The Norwegian is also the general manager of Pure Lifestyle, a company operating Phangan Paragon Resort & Spa and other resorts on the southern tourist island known for the popular Full Moon Party.

Pol Col Naruewat said police had been instructed to charge the firm and its authorised director for allowing her to engage in work prohibited for foreigners.

In Phuket, immigration chief Pol Col Phisit Sawadthavorn said on Friday that Ryan Horner, 34, was apprehended on Thursday in the parking lot of Wat Phra Yai in Muang district. Horner was charged with working as a guide, a profession exclusively reserved for Thai citizens.

He was subsequently taken to Karon police station to face the charges.