Czech man found hanged in Pattaya apartment

A police officer questions staff at an apartment in Pattaya, Chon Buri, after a Czech man, 49, was found hanging in the building's storage room. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A 49-year-old Czech man was found hanged at an apartment in Pattaya beach city in an apparent suicide.

Police and rescue workers went to an apartment in tambon Nong Phreu of Bang Lamung district after being reported on Thursday evening.

The Czech, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was found hanging by the neck with a nylon rope tied to a beam in a storage room on the rooftop of the five-storey building.

Police believed the man had died at least three days before his body was discovered, noting the absence of bruises on his body.

Sirinna, a 35-year-old woman identified as the caretaker of the apartment, told police that the man was a tourist who had checked in on Feb 28 and was last seen on March 2. On Thursday evening, she detected a foul odour from the apartment’s storage room. She came to check and was shocked to find the man hanging, prompting her to immediately alert the police.

Officers examining the body assumed that the tourist likely took his own life, though the motive remains unknown. The body was sent to Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.