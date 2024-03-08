Chinese businessman arrested, 50 tonnes electronic waste seized

A huge pile of electronic waste was found in the compound of a factory run by a 51-year-old Chinese man in Chon Buri during a police raid on Thursday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A Chinese businessman has been arrested and 50 tonnes of electronic waste seized during a police raid on a factory in Ban Bung district of Chon Buri on Thursday.

Police from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division (NED) inspected the electronic waste factory in tambon Khlong Kiew of Ban Bung district and arrested the 51-year-old Chinese national on Thursday, Pol Col Winyu Jaemsai, chie of the NED sub-division 2, said on Friday. He identified the Chinese man only as Ya Peng.

About 50 tonnes of pieces of electronic and electrical appliance parts that had allegedly been smuggled from China were seized.

The police operation followed a complaint by local residents that the factory had discharged wastewater into a pond in their community, causing a foul smell. The complainants also claimed that the owner had expanded the factory and amassed huge piles of hazardous garbage that was affecting them, said Pol Col Winyu.

During questioning, Mr Ya Peng denied the allegations. The arresting team charged him with possessing hazardous substances without permission and violating local officials’ orders. He was later taken to Khlong Kiew police station for legal action.