Injured woman takes macaque attack case to police

A macaque looks at a camera as tourists visit Lop Buri in 2019. Not all residents in the city are happy to live with the monkeys as they are frequently harassed by the animals. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

A woman who was hurt when she was attacked by a macaque registered a complaint with police on Friday in a move to cover the cost of her medical treatment.

Arikanta Kanchanasinmetha met police at at Tha Hin station in Muang district of Lop Buri on Friday and requested that authorities formally register her complaint so that she would have an official document to use in her request for medical cost reimbursement.

She did not say to which agency or office she would apply for the reimbursement.

"How come we have reached the point of registering a complaint with monkeys involved," her younger brother wrote on his Facebook account under the name of Jah Ice Thap Fah.

The complaint said she was assaulted by the macaques at 7.30pm on Wednesday while walking on a street in Muang district, according to a copy of the complaint posted by her brother. One of the macaques jump-kicked her ;in the back, knocked her down and stole her food, leaving her lying injured on the street.

Senior Lop Buri officials make a well-wishing visit the house of Arikanta Kanchanasinmetha on Thursday after she was assaulted by macaques in the province. (Photo: Lop Buri PR office Facebook account)

Miss Arikanta's left knee was dislocated and her body sustained minor injuries. She was sent to Lop Buri Hospital by recue volunteers and was discharged later.

"I was about to get into my car and all of a sudden I found myself lying on the street. I told my brother that I fell down and could not get up," she told reporters on Thursday.

The attack took place in the jurisdiction of Tha Hin police station.

Miss Arikanta's brother on Thursday called for swift action to tackle the problem of macaques terrorising city residents. He also appealed for help, asking people to buy goods from his sister on online platforms since she would not be able to sell products at a market for a month while her knee recovers.