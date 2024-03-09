Father surrenders after fatally shooting son in drug-induced altercation

Methamphetamine pills, also known as yaba. (File photo)

A father has turned himself in to police after he fatally shot his 30-year-old son, who struggled with drug addiction, following a heated argument at a rubber farm in Ron Phibun district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Pol Maj Sanya Klomsuk, an investigation officer at Ron Phibun station, and rescue workers rushed to the rubber farm after being alerted to the incident on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, the team found the lifeless body of Phurinat with several gunshot wounds from a 9mm pistol. The victim was wearing a head torch, and two rubber tapping knives were found nearby.

The victim's father, Thawat, 57, turned up and surrendered to the officers. The surnames of the father and son were withheld.

The father told police during questioning that he and his son engaged in rubber tapping shortly after midnight, but they later got into an altercation.

His son appeared to suffer from methamphetamine-induced hallucinations and started to confront him with a rubber tapping knife. To prevent harm, the father used a firearm to shoot his son on the spot.

Mr Thawat added that there were frequent quarrels in the family due to his son's drug addiction.



