Thai Muslims get ready for Ramadan

Devotees gather for a mass morning prayer at the Foundation of the Islamic Centre of Thailand in Bangkok. The Office of the Chularatchamontri has urged Thai Muslims across the country to sight the moon after sunset on Sunday to mark the first day of Ramadan. (File photo)

The Office of the Chularatchamontri has urged Thai Muslims across the country to sight the moon after sunset on Sunday to mark the first day of Ramadan.

The atmosphere was lively on Saturday at the Yala railway station, where many Muslim people — mostly from the three southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat — were taking trains to their home provinces to prepare for the start of the fasting month following the announcement by the Chularatchamontri, also known as Sheikhul Islam, the Muslim spiritual leader.

According to the Koran, Ramadan begins upon the sighting of a new moon. If it is not seen on the evening expected, Ramadan is automatically delayed by one day. This year Ramadan is expected to end on April 9.

Thada Boonmuang, chief of the Yala railway station, said the State Railway of Thailand had added more cars for rapid, special express and ordinary trains to the three southernmost provinces during Ramadan. Train staff have been instructed to facilitate the travel of passengers and safety measures were in place, he said.