Ratchaprasong applies AI model to ease traffic

Traffic in Ratchaprasong area

The government has rolled out the "Ratchaprasong Model" project, which makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to solve traffic jams in the Ratchaprasong area, one of the most congested business districts in the capital and also a tourist hotspot.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad and vice minister Warawut Yanjareon kicked off the project in the Ratchaprasong area on Friday.

Also on hand at the opening were the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Tourist Police Bureau, the Royal Thai Police and executives of malls in the area.

The project aims to reorganise traffic on the roads connected to the intersection and boost security measures and tourist confidence in the area and around the nearby Ratchadamri Road.

The traffic management model features an AI-powered system developed by the BMA.

The system incorporates use of CCTV cameras to detect vehicles, mostly taxis, buses and tuk tuks, that are parked in front of shopping malls longer than three minutes.

This kind of traffic violation is one of the main reasons behind heavy congestion in the area.

"Footage from the CCTV cameras that capture the vehicles' licence plates will be used as evidence for issuing tickets. It will then be sent to the vehicle owners who are required to pay the fine.

"We cannot send police to chase off illegally parked vehicles all the time," said Bangkok deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon.

He also said the system will be expanded to cover other areas of Bangkok.

Ms Puangpet said it is one of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's pilot projects set to enhance the tourism landscape, in partnership with several state agencies and private businesses based around the Ratchaprasong intersection.

Public transport operators and businesses in the area will also work together to provide parking spots, drop-off locations and waiting areas for passengers, which are expected to help reduce traffic jams further under the changes, she said.

The AI-powered traffic monitoring system is among the five measures that will be used to deal with traffic jams.

Other measures include signs put up to warn tourists and customers against using transport that violates the law, strict enforcement of the law against traffic violators and social sanctions.