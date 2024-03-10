Govt may boost access to HIV drugs

The Public Health Ministry has accepted a proposal to look into easing medical access for HIV/Aids patients, according to minister Cholnan Srikaew.

Dr Cholnan joined a discussion with the Thai Network of People Living with HIV/Aids (TNP+), the Aids Access Foundation, the Institute of HIV Research and Innovation, the Foundation for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and various state agencies on Friday.

The discussion focused on HIV/Aids control in the country, with three proposals regarding medical access for people with HIV/Aids as a main topic.

Dr Cholnan yesterday said the advocacy groups demanded people with HIV/Aids be allowed access to antiretroviral drugs at hospitals under the gold card universal healthcare scheme, the Social Security Fund and the civil servant medical welfare scheme.

They also demanded antiretroviral drugs be made available at public health agencies across all levels, including Tambon Health Promoting Hospitals, public health service centres in Bangkok, pharmacies and civil society service units, for the sake of greater patient access, he said.

The civil sector also urged the ministry to increase access to health services for HIV/Aids patients, he said, adding it asked the ministry to make it easier for civil society organisations to register as service providers for HIV/Aids patients so they can offer HIV self-testing kits with full financial support from the ministry.

Members of the civil sector also demanded the ministry work on measures to stop any discrimination against people living with HIV/Aids, a move in line with the government's commitment to end HIV/Aids infections by 2030, he said.

Creating a plan for a national public relations campaign will help improve people's knowledge and understanding while reducing stigma and discrimination against HIV/Aids patients, he said.

After the discussion, the ministry ordered state agencies and the civil sector to work on a plan to help stop the disease, Dr Cholnan said.

"Our goal is to end Aids by 2030 by providing people with [health] services," he said.

"We have worked closely with civil groups and will continue the effort to end Aids together."