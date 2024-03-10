Woman arrested for alleged '3XL' sex service

A police officer reads a charge during the arrest of Sopang Thongdonmuean at a hotel in Bang Khen district on Saturday night. (Photo supplied)

Bangkok police arrested an overweight woman for alleged prostitution in a sting operation after seeing an online advertisement for sex services by overweight women.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, investigative commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Sunday that the arrest happened at a hotel on Ram Intra 66 Road in Bang Khen district on Saturday night when a plainclothes policeman pretended to buy the service.

According to the commander, arrested in the sting operation was Sopang Thongdonmuean, 49. Police also seized from her two sex toys and numerous condoms.

Before the arrest, police found the advertisement on X. It offered unlimited sex services in a party with overweight women with a 1,800-baht fee for each woman. The plainclothes policeman transferred the fee to a bank account owned by Ms Sopang before the appointment at the hotel.

Ms Sopan, who weighs about 130 kilogrammes, admitted to the crime and said she also received an 800-baht share of the service fee for each overweight woman she procured, the commander said.

She brought seven overweight women with her on Saturday. However, police arrested only Ms Sopang. The seven other women were released after giving their information to police.

"The case concerns prostitution for those who prefer 3XL women and police took proactive suppression to prevent other related crimes," Pol Maj Gen Theeradet said.