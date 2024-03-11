BMA steps into canal 'decay' row

In March last year, Klong Ong Ang had a new, clean look. At that time, City Hall turned this area into a walking street, which was open to welcome tourists. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials have spoken out to defend their agency after pictures of abandoned locations around the Klong Ong Ang Canal were circulated online alongside criticism of the BMA.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala on Sunday tried to explain the pictures, which apparently show several problems caused by a lack of attention to the area around Klong Ong Ang, once promoted as a tourism landmark by the previous government.

The pictures showed vehicles parked on a newly paved footpath, homeless people sleeping and popular graffiti art installations left to decay.

He said the footpath full of parked vehicles is still under reconstruction by the BMA's Public Works Department and has not been delivered to the BMA.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon reiterated Mr Aekvarunyoo's remarks via Facebook on Saturday, saying the BMA is still waiting for the contractor to finish.

Municipal police have informed the public that parking is prohibited in the area, and the contractor will consider measures to make it impossible to park on the path, said Mr Aekvarunyoo.

He added that any homeless people caught sleeping, drinking alcohol or fishing in the area will be warned, as these activities spoil the tourist attraction and cause security concerns to locals.

He said the BMA will promote tourism in the area, including hosting outdoor events during Songkran next month.