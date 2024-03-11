20% discount on red-eye flights during Songkran holiday

Suvarnabhumi airport busy with travellers ahead of last year's Songkran holiday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Airlines will give a discount of about 20% on early morning and late night domestic flights over the Songkran holiday as an economical option for travellers, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

CAAT deputy director-general Sarun Benjanirat said on Monday that six airlines planned to operate 104 extra flights, providing 17,874 additional seats, on April 11, 12, 15 and 16 in response to Transport Minister Suriya Juangruangreangkit's call for lower air fares during festivals.

The extra flights would be outside normal flight hours, either in the early morning or late at night, and these fares would be lowered to attract travellers. The discount would be around 20% and be offered as an economical option for Songkran travel, Mr Sarun said.

The extra flights would go to Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen, he said. People could book in advance on the airlines' websites, which should be ready to accept reservations from Tuesday, he said.