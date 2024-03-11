Passenger arrested for theft on flight from India

Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn, seated right, shows how police tracked down a Chinese traveller accused of stealing a wristwatch and cash from a fellow passenger on a flight from India. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

A Chinese traveller has been arrested for allegedly stealing an expensive wristwatch and cash from another passenger during a flight from Mumbai in India to Bangkok.

Suvarnabhumi airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said on Monday that 48-year-old Yi Xiangyang had been detained and charged with theft.

Mr Yi allegedly stole a Rolex watch and $2,800 in cash from an Indian passenger identified as Hasaad Shawan. They were passengers on Vistara flight UK123 from Mumbai to Bangkok last Thursday.

The Indian passenger registered a complaint with Suvarnabhumi airport police after disembarking, saying his watch and money had been stolen. Police and security officials at the airport examined security camera footage and agreed Mr Yi was the prime suspect.

The airport chief said Mr Yi had left the airport in a hurry, in a taxi, with only carry-on luggage after completing immigration. He had not waited to collect any bags from the plane.

Tourist police had tracked Mr Yi to a hotel on Ratchadaphisek road, where he was arrested. When he was arrested was not disclosed.

He faces charges of theft on board an aircraft, which carries a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht and/or one to seven years in prison if found guilty.