Authorities target land reform graft

An investigation into land encroachment in Khao Yai National Park has been launched, with authorities vowing to seize properties built on plots reserved for landless farmers and punish all officials involved.

Thanadon Suwannarit, an adviser to Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, met on Monday with Theppasu Bavornchotidara, secretary-general of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo), to discuss establishing a joint committee to tackle graft in the agrarian sector.

Mr Thanadon said a ministry probe found that many farmers are violating the rules regulating the use of Sor Por Kor land around the park's boundaries. These violations include illegal excavation of soil for commercial purposes and selling such plots to individuals and/or entities who are not entitled to occupy such plots.

As such, he said, the ministry and Amlo are looking at ways to seize the properties of those involved in the unlawful use and/or transfer of Sor Por Kor plots. He referred to two officials from the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) in tambon Moosi, in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district, who are suspected of being involved in the illegal allocation of Sor Por Kor plots.

He said arrest warrants will soon be issued against the two officials, and seven other officials will be questioned in connection with the case. He said the ministry found three Sor Por Kor plots are actually occupied by a major corporation.

An investigation is underway, he said, adding the ministry is working with Amlo to trace the financial transactions of the corporation.

Five farmers to whom the Sor Por Kor deeds were issued will also be questioned by police, he said, noting they haven't found a political link.

Alro secretary-general Vinaroj Sapsongsuk said that Amlo would form a subcommittee to work with the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of Attorney-General, Royal Thai Police, and other agencies to facilitate the exchange of information. Alro will also compile a list of Sor Por Kor deed recipients and make it publicly accessible.

"We will also form a district-level sub-committee to encourage the participation of residents to ensure transparency in the inspection," Mr Vinaroj said.