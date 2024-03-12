Study tipped to recommend legalisation of casinos

Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party.

The House committee on casino legalisation has completed its study, which confirms legalisation is a possibility, and will present it to parliament next week, according to senior Pheu Thai Party figures.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, who chairs the special House committee said, on Tuesday that the committee's study was completed and it had comprehensive information on the subject.

If the House adopts the study, it would be forwarded to the cabinet for approval and implementation, he said

Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party and vice chairman of the House committee, said the panel would wrap its study on Thursday and propose it to the House next week. He also said the study was comprehensive.

"If this is realised, it could generate huge revenue for the country. What we emphasise is entertainment complexes. Casinos would be a small part of such complexes," Mr Sorawong said.

The operators would have to meet the total investment. The government would issue licences, collect taxes and set conditions on the location of the complexes, which must not be adjacent to Bangkok, he said.