Land reclaimed from private firm in Phuket

Many of the structures along Nui beach in tambon Karon of Muang district in Phuket are illegal, say authorities. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The Royal Forest Department (RFD) says it is working with other agencies to reclaim a reserved forest area encroached on by a private company on Nui beach in Phuket.

Police officers on Tuesday joined officials who inspected the beachfront site on Soi Laem Mum Nok in tambon Karon of Muang district, said Bannarak Sermthong, the deputy director-general of the RFD.

They were acting on instructions from Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan to step up checks for encroachment in public places.

Enforcement activities have picked up ever since a widely reported incident in which a Swiss man allegedly kicked a woman he believed was trespassing on the property he rented on Cape Yamu in Phuket. It turns out that the scene of the assault was part of the public beach.

Steps, walls and other types of construction — a lot of it illegal — are common sights on beaches throughout the country where owners of adjacent properties seek to limit access to beachfront areas.

At the site near Nui beach, a sign stats that the 18-rai plot of land belongs to Singha Phengkaew and trespassers would face legal charges.

A search warrant was sent to the owner’s lawyer, who has reportedly agreed to cooperate with the police.

Mr Bannarak said the site was found to have encroached on reserved forest in 2018 and 2019 and an order to demolish the encroaching structure has already been enforced.

Yet it appeared that the same owners are encroaching again, he said, adding that fences had been installed to block public access to the beach and entry fees were being collected.

Mr Bannarak said the beach is considered a public place for all.

Private construction including resorts, restaurants and commercial services cannot be built in such areas under the National Reserved Forest Act, he said.

The RFD found that more than 50 structures have been built on the site.

Officials will issue warnings to occupiers to demolish all construction found encroaching on the beach within 30 to 45 days.

If they fail to comply, authorities will carry out the demolition work themselves with all expenses charged to the encroachers.