Russian caught running motorbike rental business

Danil Kulnevnich, 21, a Russian national, is questioned after his arrest for illegally running a motorcycle rental service on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A young Russian man has been arrested for illegally operating a vehicle rental business with one Honda motorbike on Koh Phangan.

Tourist police led local police and officials to detain Danil Kulnevnich, 21, at a pier in tambon Koh Phangan on Tuesday. They seized from him a Honda Forza 300 with a Bangkok licence plate.

Police were acting on information that some foreign nationals on Koh Phangan in this southern tourist province were working illegally, renting out vehicles through social media platforms.

One Facebook user, Danil Vishnya, was found to have posted a message on the “Phangan Bike and Car Rent & Sale” Facebook page offering a Honda Forza for rent at 10,000 baht a month.

He was charged with working without a permit and handed over to local police for legal action.

The latest police crackdown on foreigners working illegally follows an alleged assault in Phuket, when a Swiss man allegedly kicked a Thai woman sitting on steps near his villa late last month. The incident sparked an outcry among local residents.