Smuggler's meth stash found among cow dung

Police and local officials inspect bags of methamphetamine found hidden among sacks of cow manure at a deserted petrol station in Ratthaphum district, Songkhla, on Tuesday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: About 3 million meth pills have been found hidden among sacks of cow dung at a deserted, overgrown petrol station in Rattaphum district.

The meth had a street value of 58 million baht according to police - making it the largest drug seizure in this southern border province this year.

Local officials and police patrolling the area spotted a pickup truck parked inside the abandoned petrol station in tambon Khuha Taion about 9pm on Tuesday. When they trained a light on it, the vehicle immmediately sped off.

A close inspection found 32 large plastic bags. Twenty-two were found to contain cow manure. The other 10 held a total of 2.93 million meth pills.

The drugs were believed hidden there by traffickers for later collection. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

