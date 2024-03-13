Deputy police chief again denies gambling involvement

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn. (file photo)

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn has again denied he is involved with any online gambling network, pointing out that a court refused to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Pol Gen Surachate, known as Big Joke, said on Wednesday that neither he nor his work in the police force had anything to do with online gambling.

He refused to comment when asked if legal action being taken against online gambling operations was aimed at discrediting him.

Pol Gen Surachate said he believed in the justice system and a court had turned down a request for a warrant for his arrest. Nor was there any order to interrogate him on the matter.

The deputy national police chief declined to say if he had any connection with three policemen and a civilian wanted under arrest warrants in relation to the BNKMaster gambling website. He said he had not followed the news reports.

At Tao Poon police station on Wednesday morning, two police sergeants reported to acknowledge and deny money-laundering charges relating to the BNKMaster website. They were each released on bail of 100,000 baht.

A police colonel and a civilian are also named in arrest warrants and have yet to turn themselves in.

On Tuesday Pol Gen Surachate's lawyer, Nathawit Netijarurote, said there were attempts being made to discredit Pol Gen Surachate because he was now the most senior candidate for the national police chief's job.

Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, the present national police chief, is due to retire at the end of September this year.