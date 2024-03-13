Activist wants funding probe into renovations at Govt House

Restoration of the lawn in front of Government House is already underway. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana said on Wednesday he would petition the National Anti Corruption Commission (NACC) to look into the expenditure of 138 million baht for renovation and procurement at Government House.

Mr Ruangkrai said 138 million baht was allocated for the work in the spending plan for the 2024 fiscal year now being reviewed by the House committee vetting the budget bill. Some of the work is already underway.

Mr Ruangkrai said the disbursement of the 2024 budget had been held up by the delay in the formation of the coalition government after last year’s general election, he said.

Unless the renovation and procurement project was tied-over from the 2023 fiscal year, the money could not be spent. The cabinet could be held accountable if it failed to take action to clarify the source of the funding.

Mr Ruangkrai said he would ask the NACC to investigate the expenditure, which could be in violation of Section 141 and Section 144 (3) of the charter. The budget for the renovation and procurement project was requested by the Office of the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

"Spending the money before the budget is approved is deemed a constitutional violation," he said. "And if the cabinet fails to stop it after becoming aware of this potential violation, the matter should be brought to the attention of the NACC and then to the Constitutional Court."

Mr Ruangkrai said he would also ask the House committee vetting the budget bill to slash the funding allocation for renovation and procurement at Government House.

He had already asked Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to look into the necessity of the 138 million baht expenditure. However, he then decided to look into the project details himself, after some government figures came out to defend the project.

"I found out that the 138 million baht budget sought for the scheme isn't part of the previous 2023 fiscal year spending plan, so the disbursement might not be legitimate," he said.

The 138 million baht slated for the work at Government House includes spending 32 million baht to install smoke detectors in the Thai Ku Fah building, 11 million baht to develop a digital office system and 8.5 million baht to overhaul the internet and management system.