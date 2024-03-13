Russian slain in Phuket pot house

Signs of struggle at house where neighbours say foreigners frequently bought marijuana

Police examine the house where a dead Russian man was found, in Muang district of Phuket on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: A Russian man was found slashed to death on Wednesday afternoon in a rented house where cannabis plants were being grown.

Police found the body of Artur Mkhitarian, 42, in a pool of blood, with many severe cuts to his throat and body. Police believed he had been dead for at least 12 hours.

According to local reports, the victim’s Russian girlfriend said he had disappeared with a rented car two days earlier. She subsequently went to the car-rental firm and asked the staff to track the vehicle.

The white Honda City was later found in front of a house on a hill on Soi Sai Nam Yen in tambon Chalong of Muang district. The two-storey house was locked from the inside.

Police broke into the house and found the body. There were traces of a fight and cannabis plants. Police also found the car key near the house.

Mkhitarian arrived in the country on Jan 28 and his visa was due to expire on April 26.

Detectives said a Thai woman rented the house for her foreign boyfriend. It had housed a tour business but later was turned into a cannabis farm. Neighbours said foreigners frequently visited the place to buy and use cannabis.

Police suspected another foreigner who had arrived in the country on Jan 12 and departed on Tuesday night.