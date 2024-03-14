Two suspected insurgents killed during siege

Paramilitary rangers deploy a drone to locate suspects during the siege in Sai Buri district, Pattani, early Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)

PATTANI: Two suspected insurgents were killed during a shootout with paramilitary rangers who laid siege on their rented house in Pattani's Sai Buri district on Thursday morning.

The fatalities happened after several hours of the siege, during which paramilitary rangers ordered the suspects to surrender. About 50 rangers surrounded the single-storey house on Pattani-Narathiwat Road in tambon Troh Bon, starting at 5am on Thursday.

The suspects opened fire from inside the house around 7am, prompting an exchange of That started an exchange of gunfire.

At 7.30am, the rangers shot tear gas into the house and forcefully entered. The suspects, who were hiding in the ceiling beams, opened fire at the rangers who then retaliated.

One suspect was shot and fell to death. The rangers then retreated.

By 8am, the rangers used a drone to locate the other suspect and then launched another assault. Three minutes later, the second gunman was shot dead on a beam.

Officials identified the suspects as Hamdee Salor and Rachit Mayuso. They were wanted under several arrest warrants for security-related offenses.



