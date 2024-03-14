Frigate damaged by ammunition from another naval ship

At least three injured in ammunition incident

HTMS Khirirat is damaged by an ammunition of HTMS Chonburi at Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri on Thursday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

An artillery shot from HTMS Chonburi accidentally struck HTMS Khirirat on Thursday, causing a fire and injuring three people. Both Thai navy vessels were anchored at Laem Thian Pier, Sattahip Naval Base, in Chon Buri province.

The incident took place at 11.50am when the naval artillery shot discharged from the front artillery of HTMS Chonburi hit the rear section of HTMS Khirirat.

Firefighters swiftly responded to control the blaze aboard the warship.

According to initial reports, at least three people were injured. One was in a critical condition.

HTMS Chonburi had returned from a firing drill on Wednesday and had returned to the base for repairs, as one of its artilleries had malfunctioned during the operation, with an unexpended round still in its ported barrel.