Five bogus doctors arrested in clinic raids

One owner also caught in operation targeting eight unregistered facilities in Bangkok and Chiang Mai

Police and health officials seize medicines and equipment from one of eight unregistered clinics raided this week. Five bogus doctors and one clinic owner were arrested during the operation in Bangkok and Chiang Mai. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Five bogus doctors and a clinic owner have been arrested during raids on eight unregistered cosmetic and medical clinics in Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Officers from the police Consumer Protection Division (CPPD) and officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided six clinics in Bangkok and two in Chiang Mai, said Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertpap, the CPPD commander.

The raid followed complaints from the public that some clinics were dispensing ampoules and vials of cosmetic products as if they were medicines and making extravagant claims for them. It was reportedly claimed that the products had medical properties that could improve brain, heart and blood vessel functions, repair DNA and various free radical reactions, prevent ageing and boost the immune system.

The products posed a danger to life if they were injected into the body and the bloodstream, said Pol Maj Gen Witthaya.

During the operation, six suspects — five unlicensed doctors and one clinic owner — were apprehended. A total of 205 items worth over 2 million baht, mostly cosmetic products, medicines and medical equipment, were seized, said the CPPD commander.

During questioning, all of the suspects confessed, authorities said. They were charged with providing treatment without a practitioner’s licence, illegally using unregistered medicines, and using cosmetic products in inappropriate ways by injecting them into the body.

The suspects have been handed over to police at CPPD Sub-division 4 and the Saraphi police station in Chiang Mai for legal action.