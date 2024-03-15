Fare hike to tackle illegal taxis

A passenger waits in line to grab a taxi at Mo Chit bus station in this file photo. (Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

The Professional Association of Public Taxi Motorists filed a petition on Thursday to the Transport Ministry for permission to increase the starting fare rate at Mo Chit 2 to 50 baht while urging it to solve the continual problem of illegal taxis.

The problem of "mafia" taxis at Mo Chit 2, which has caused difficulties for legally registered taxis and for passengers, has been going on for decades, said Khanesuan Gamkhuntod, the association's president.

No policy has succeeded in solving such problems, he said, leading Mo Chit 2 to be taken over by non-registered taxis and private vehicles providing illegal taxi services.

These taxis and vehicles, he said, charge fixed fares that are higher than the legal limit.

Mr Khanesuan said the association recently surveyed 1,000 passengers between March 1 and 13, asking if they would approve of its plan to increase the starting taxi fare at Mo Chit 2 from 40 baht to 50 baht, to encourage more taxi drivers to queue up at the bus terminal to reduce the passenger's long waits for taxis.

He said 99% of the participants said they would agree with the higher price in exchange for better service.

Meanwhile, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has punished a taxi driver who verbally abused a passenger on March 7. The driver said the passenger had submitted an inaccurate pick-up location, making him wait for a long time and then cancelled the ride.

The DLT fined the driver 1,000 baht, suspended his licence for 30 days and forced him to undergo a three-hour training session on how to provide a good taxi service.