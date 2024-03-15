Agricultural Land Reform Office recalls land from 10 owners

Officials of the Agricultural Land Reform Office survey the areas to check whether they are within the boundary of Khao Yai National Park in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) has revoked land rights granted to 10 owners after discovering that the plots are still located within Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The agency has also halted plans to allocate other plots to 26 applicants in the same area for the same reason.

Alro secretary-general Vinaroj Sapsongsuk on Thursday directed the provincial office in Nakhon Ratchasima to revoke ownership of 13 plots totalling 342 rai (135 acres), currently under the control of 10 owners who benefited from the Sor Por Kor 4-01 policy. An investigation showed that these plots remain within the boundaries of the national park in Pak Chong district.

The allocation of another 45 plots covering 937 rai (370 acres) to 26 land seekers has also been called off, despite these plots being surveyed and prepared for distribution. In total, these two cases cover 1,279 rai (505 acres) of land.

The disputed land and ownership fall within areas disputed by the Department of Nation Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, which insists that they belong to Khao Yai. Alro has argued that the land lies outside the park boundary and was approved by the cabinet for distribution to landless farmers under the land reform scheme.

The provincial office will soon inform the 10 landowners affected by the decision to reclaim the land.

Mr Vinaroj said owners facing the loss of their ownership rights have the option to file a complaint with Alro within 30 days, providing evidence, including proof of their status as landless farmers. They can take the case to the Administrative Court, he added.

Last week, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Capt Thamanat Prompow said the Defence Ministry has stepped in to draw up a One Map system, which should resolve any disagreements regarding land ownership nationwide.

There should be "one land, one law", he said.