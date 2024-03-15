Teacher held for alleged sexual abuse of girl

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, an investigative commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, interrogates Watcharawit Sungnart, 28, a teacher accused of allegedly sexually abusing a schoolgirl, recording sex acts and posting clips online. (Photo: IDMB Facebook)

A teacher has been arrested in Songkhla for allegedly luring a school student into having sex and recording their acts two years ago. The teacher allegedly posted these video clips online after the student refused to continue the relationship.

Police tracked down Watcharawit Sungnart, 28, and managed to arrest him at a school in tambon Bo Yang of Songkhla's Muang district.

Mr Watcharawit, a resident of Khon Kaen, was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Thon Buri Criminal Court. The charges included depriving a youth aged over 15 but below 18 from parental care for indecent acts, regardless of whether consent was given, defaming her via advertisements and putting obscene materials into a computer system, Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, investigative commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Friday.

Earlier, a 16-year-old schoolgirl told her parents that she would take her own life. Her parents later discovered that a teacher intern was involved in the matter.

When the girl was in Mathayom Suksa 4 (Grade 10) at an all-girls school in Bangkok's Phasi Charoen district, Mr Watcharawit, then a teacher intern from a well-known university in the capital, was assigned to teach the German language at the school.

Mr Watcharawit, also known as Khru Prem, approached her, and their relationship gradually developed into a romantic one. He recorded video clips of their sexual encounters.

The man later moved to Germany for nine months to evade mandatory military conscription. They lost touch, and their relationship eventually ended.

Last year, the girl enrolled in university and had a new boyfriend. She later noticed unusual activity on her Instagram account, with a sharp increase in followers for an unknown reason. She then found sex clips involving her tagged on her social media account. This led to her experiencing depression, and her mother noticed her condition.

Upon learning of her daughter's situation, the mother filed a complaint with the police, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet.

According to a police investigation, the accused man had tried to resume relationship with the girl, but she refused. He became jealous after seeing her photos with her new boyfriendand subsequently released the sex clips on social media. The clips were also posted on a well-known website with many followers.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet said the investigation found that Mr Watcharawit had committed similar offences. He had been expelled from being a teacher intern at a school in Phayathai district of Bangkok. He was now in a relationship with another girl.

After learning that the suspect taught at a school in Songkhla, police went there to arrest him on Thursday, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet.

The officers seized his mobile phone and a computer that showed at least 15 clips of his sex acts with schoolgirls. There were pornographic photos of at least 10 students.

During questioning, Mr Watcharawit partially denied the allegations but admitted to sexually abusing the victim and recording their sex acts. However, he denied releasing those clips on social media.

The suspect was handed over to Samae Dam police station for legal action.