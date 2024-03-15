Move Forward slams rejection of frigate funds

Opposition party says navy could be left short-handed for at least four years

The HTMS Rattanakosin, which will be decommissioned in 2025, takes part in a Thai-Australian defence exercise in 2013.

The Move Forward Party has criticised the government for rejecting the navy’s request for a budget to buy a new frigate in the 2024 fiscal year, calling the decision a potential failure to protect the nation’s interests.

The new frigate, which would be assembled locally under the procurement plan, is crucial to the navy’s core mission as HTMS Rattanakosin is scheduled for decommissioning in two years, said Chayapol Sathondee, a Move Forward MP for Bangkok.

Since it takes four to five years to build a frigate, the country will have only three frigates in service for four years after HTMS Rattanakosin is retired from service, he said.

With the request rejected and the budget for fiscal 2025 closed, funding will likely need to be sought again in fiscal 2026, he said.

“This poses a security threat, especially when compared with neighbouring countries. If a maritime threat arises, no one is to blame but the government,” said Mr Chayapol.

He made the comments after a House committee tasked with vetting the 2024 budget dismissed the navy’s appeal of its decision to reject the request for funds for a new frigate. The vote was 37 opposed to 16 in favour, with six abstentions.

Mr Chayapol said the navy’s frigate procurement programme differs from its submarine purchase plan, which the party strongly opposes.

Frigates are essential for maritime defence and building them creates economic opportunities and exchange of technical know-how for Thai workers, he said.

The craft would be the first of its kind to be assembled in Thailand, he added.

The House committee vetting the budget bill decided to cut a total of 9 billion baht in budget requests from 731 state agencies. The bill is scheduled for its second and third readings on March 20 and 21.