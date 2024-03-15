Defence minister sorry about ship shelling

Navy due to report within three days on friendly fire incident that hurt 14 sailors

Firefighters battle flames and smoke on HTMS Khirirat after it was hit by a shot from a gun on HTMS Chonburi on Thursday at Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang says he believes that what happened to HTMS Khirirat on Thursday — when a warship inadvertently fired an artillery shell at it — was an accident.

Mr Sutin said the navy is now investigating the cause. Those involved in the incident will be punished, he added.

On Thursday at 11.45am, HTMS Chonburi accidentally fired a shell at HTMS Khirirat while both ships were docked at the Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province, which led to a small fire on HTMS Khirirat.

An initial report found that HTMS Chonburi had returned from a firing drill on Wednesday to its base for repairs, as one of its guns had malfunctioned with an unspent round still in its barrel. During the repairs, the round was discharged by accident and struck the stern of HTMS Khirirat.

Responding to public criticism of the navy for being reckless and causing 14 sailors to be injured, Mr Sutin said commanders felt sorry for what had happened. He warned that such an incident must never happen again.

Adm Chartchai Thongsa-ard, commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, is leading the investigation into the incident and a preliminary report will be made within three days, said Rear Adm Veerudom Muangjin, a navy spokesman.

Adm Adoong Pan-iam, the navy chief, on Friday visited the 14 injured sailors at Somdech Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital in Sattahip.

Nine sailors were to be discharged from the hospital after treatment for minor injuries, while five others will remain under close watch at the hospital, said Rear Adm Veerudom.

All the casualties were serving on the patrol frigate HTMS Khirirat. They suffered from smoke inhalation during the incident.