Govt promotes princess' fabric patterns

People show royal patterns designed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya at a ceremony organised by the Interior Ministry at a Bangkok hotel to present the princess’ royal fabric patterns to all 76 provincial governors. (Photo: Interior Ministry Facebook)

The government is promoting royal fabric patterns designed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya under a project aimed at preserving traditional handicrafts, improving local people's living conditions and boosting sustainability in villages.

Suttipong Juljarern, permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry, recently presided over a ceremony to present the princess’ royal fabric patterns to all 76 provincial governors at a hotel in Bangkok.

The princess’ patterns include the Chaba Pattani motif inspired by local patterns in Pattani as well as her new set of motifs called Sirivajiraporn.

In particular, the Sirivajiraporn set is designed by the princess to mark His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday on July 28, Mr Suttipong said. The design is based on the princess’ study of local fabric patterns from all regions of the country.

The royal patterns will be passed on to local weavers and fabrics makers so they can blend them with local patterns and traditional wisdom in making hand-woven fabrics to innovate new designs, Mr Suttipong said.

He said that textile products using the patterns will be certified by the “Sustainable Fashion” logo bestowed and designed by the princess.

The “Sustainable Fashion” concept is aimed at making Thai fabrics and handicrafts environmentally friendly, Mr Suttipong added.

Following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, the princess is dedicated to reviving and popularising local handicrafts and textiles, helping weavers earn better wages and improve their living conditions, he said.

The princess has shown her talent by combining her creative fashion sense and the traditional art of handloom weaving to design fabric patterns that keep up with the latest trends in the industry while retaining each local community's distinct identity, Mr Suttipong said.

Mr Suttipong said the Community Development Department (CDD) under the Interior Ministry and provincial governors nationwide are working together to promote Thai fabrics through the "Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanuk" (Thai Fabrics Are Fun to Wear) project initiated by the princess.

The project is aimed at improving the livelihoods of local weavers and textile makers, he said.

Local Thai fabrics also took centre stage during the Silk Festival 2023 at Impact Exhibition Hall, Muang Thong Thani, between Nov 29 and Dec 3 last year. The princess presided over the opening.

Held under the "Silk Success Sustainability" concept by the CDD and the Ministry of Interior's Ladies Association, the event marked the 36th birthday of the princess and highlighted the "Thai Fabrics Are Fun to Wear" project.

A myriad of local Thai fabrics and luxury One Tambon One Product (Otop) handicrafts that are certified with the Sustainable Fashion logo were presented at the event.