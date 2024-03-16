Govt Complex to get a green makeover

The Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road, Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Dhanarak Asset Development Co Ltd (DAD) plans to inject 449 million baht into a project to turn rooftops and surrounding areas of carpark buildings around the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana Road into a public park. It expects to add more green zones in the capital.

DAD managing director Nalikatibhag Sangsnit said the firm wanted to add 40.9 rai (1 rai equals 1,600 square metres) of green zones by creating five new public parks at the complex.

This year, DAD, a state enterprise under the Ministry of Finance, has started planting trees which it expects to finish by the fourth quarter of this year. It will take about two years for the trees to grow strong and in 2026 the government complex will be greener as a result, he said.

Under the plan, the first public park will be on the rooftop of Building D, a carpark. The space is 2,789m² and will be developed under the concept of urban farming. The rooftop of Building A, another carpark, has 5,872m² and will be developed with the concept of a "Welcoming Garden". The park will also have an activity zone.

Between Building D and A, a connection on the second floor will be planted with decorative plants and trees. The 205-metre skywalk connecting the first floor of Building D and the Government Complex Pink Line monorail station will also be renovated with trees.

Another public park, covering 5.7 rai, will be built near the Erawan shrine intersection. The park will also be open for public use.

It is expected to be a popular zone for hosting outdoor activities such as Loy Krathong or garden food truck events, Mr Nalikatibhag said, adding the development also aligns with the concept of a “Healthy City”.

The DAD also plans to spruce up the landscape from Soi Chaeng Wattana 7 to Ratthaprasasanabhakti Building (or Building B) in the complex by planting more than 1,200 trees along the road to reduce air pollution. The company also aims to elevate Chaeng Wattana Road as a new city landmark.

Another public park will be built in front of the Ratthaprasasanabhakti Building, spanning 12.65 rai.

The park will also connect with the Erawan Shrine. Finally, the last green zone will serve as a connection between Building B and C, spanning 5.1 rai. DAD has constructed an underpass for pedestrian safety, as well as sprucing up the landscape at the complex.