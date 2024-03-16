Scientists eye using yeast to make biofuel

A research team at Chulalongkorn University has genetically modified a strain of yeast to enhance its ability to produce a high level of body fat which could be further developed and turned into biofuel for aircraft.

The CU-TPD4 strain of the Saccharomyces cerevisiae (S. cerevisiae), which is normally used in making beer and bread, has been genetically engineered so it can produce and store body fat accounting for 20-25% of dry body cells, said Prof Warawut Chulalaksananukul, lecturer and researcher at the Department of Botany of Chulalongkorn's Faculty of Science.

Because this type of yeast feeds on excess biomass left unused in the agricultural sector, using it in the mass production of biofuel will also help reduce the volume of farming biomass, which is normally burned by irresponsible farmers and causes haze problems, he said.

The body fat produced by this newly grown strain of yeast could be used in producing fuel such as bio diesel, he said.

"Using yeast to produce a material for producing biofuel has more advantages than using a plant. It has a far shorter life span than plants, can be grown by several means, is cheaper and requires less labour," he said. "It helps make biofuel production of the same type produced using plant oil a lot easier, while the product is proved to be safe to humans and environmentally friendly."

The research project is jointly funded by the National Research Council of Thailand and a Thai-Chinese cooperation programme on renewable energy which focuses on research and development of new microbial lipid synthesis and bio-refinery of jet fuel from biomass resources, he said.

The research team consists of an assistant professor in the department at Chulalongkorn, Chompunuch Glinwong, three Thai PhD candidates in the department, a researcher at the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec) and a group of Chinese researchers.

The three Thai PhD candidates are Nattha Chuengcharoenphanit, Wannaphon Watsunthon and Thanaphong Tangwanaphrai, while the Biotec researcher is Surisa Suwannarangsee.

The Chinese team is led by Prof Zhongming Wang and Prof Wei Qi from Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion, Chinese Academy of Science.