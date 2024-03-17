Governor denies Klong Ong Ang neglect claim

Event organisers prepare for the Loy Krathong festival on a stretch of Klong Ong Ang in November last year. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday defended the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)'s management of Klong Ong Ang in Samphanthawong district after the BMA was accused of neglect.

Mr Chadchart insisted the area had not been neglected as critics claimed.

Klong Ong Ang became a city landmark, with bustling walking street activities held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, after undergoing landscape development during the tenure of former governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang.

However, concerns were raised recently about the deteriorating conditions around the canal. There were reports of paths being occupied by homeless people and a lack of attention to walking street activities.

In response, the governor said he believed that bringing in vendors from outside the area would not benefit the local community.

He suggested the focus should be on developing the area's own unique identity to attract people, just like at Pak Klong Talat and Talat Noi.

"We must figure out how to rejuvenate the area. We're not neglecting it. Instead, we are expanding it to Klong Bang Lamphu. The community has to find its strengths," he said.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said the local community should take the lead organising activities, with the BMA providing support.

He said the initiative would be sustainable if driven by those who live and work around the canal, adding that Pohchang Academy of Art, Mega Plaza, and the Indian Association of Thailand have all expressed an interest in hosting activities.

However, he said the BMA would still host key events such as Songkran and Loy Krathong celebrations.