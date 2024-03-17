2 New Zealanders attack Phuket traffic policeman

Two visitors are seen attacking a traffic policeman who tried to stop them from violating traffic rules in Phuket on Saturday evening. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: Two New Zealand men were arrested after injuring a local traffic policeman and trying to snatch his pistol on Saturday evening, police said.

At 3.50pm on Saturday, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somsak Noo-iad, a traffic policeman from Chalong station, ordered a stop on Hamish Day, 36, and Oscar Day, 38, on Chaofa (East) Road in tambon Chalong of Muang district as they were riding motorcycles fast in a community zone and failed to stay in the left lane.

The visitors did not stop. but instead ped up to escape. Then Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somsak followed them.

The foreigners finally stopped their motorcycles but shouted. The policeman used his mobile phone to record their reactions.

The two men then blocked the recording and attacked the policeman, forcing him to the ground and trying to snatch his pistol. During the fight, the pistol went off once but the bullet did not hit anybody.

Other policemen from Chalong station rushed to the scene and arrested both New Zealanders. They were later charged with robbery, obstruction of police duty, physical attack against a policeman, driving without a licence and bribery.

Pol Col Ekarat Plaiduang, chief of Chalong station, said on Sunday that both New Zealanders were detained at the station and would be brought on Monday to the Phuket Provincial Court, where a request to extend their detention would be lodged.

The station chief said that after being arrested, both men offered a bribe but Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somsak turned it down.

The traffic policeman was injured in the fingers and arms but was treated and discharged from hospital. He would be honoured and rewarded for his work. It was the first case of visitors attacking police at Chalong station, Pol Col Ekarat said.