Srettha will not declare Chiang Mai a disaster zone to protect tourism

Chiang Mai city and other places in the province were shrouded by toxic smog on Thursday. It remained the world's worst-polluted city on Sunday. (Photo: Panumet Tanruksa)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has defended a decision not to designate Chiang Mai a disaster area despite being it blanketed by smog, saying he was trying to protect the tourism sector in the country.

Mr Srettha said in an X message on Sunday that he made the decision after carefully consulting with all agencies. believing the status could discourage tourists from plans to visit Thailand, including the province.

"What will happen after the announcement is it will affect the number of foreign tourists when tourism has just recovered in the wake of Covid-19," he wrote.

He said travel health insurance purchased by tourists would not cover cases in disaster and emergency areas. "Chiang Mai province will definitely lose tourists who plan for short- and long-term stays," the prime minister said. "That is what we are worrying about."

As he posted the message, Chiang Mai remained the most polluted city in the world, according to IQAir. The weather monitoring website reported at 4.04pm that the air quality index in the province was 160, topping all major cities in the world. The "rose of the North" had fallen to second place by 4.30pm.

Commenters reacted on the prime minister's X account, saying he has misplaced his priorities, which should focus more on the health of people in Chiang Mai than on concerns about tourism.

The province has been choked by smog for days so that people are unable to see Doi Suthep from the city as they normally do.

Chiang Mai is one of the top destinations for tourists coming to the country.