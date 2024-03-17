AI being used to treat mental health patients

Hotline staff of the National Health Security Office are on duty. (File photo: NHSO)

In Thailand, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is being implemented to assist individuals at risk of depression and suicidal thoughts, providing swift access to professional help.

The technology, AI DMIND, integrated into the Line service of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), allows users to instantly assess their mental health status.

Developed collaboratively by teams from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculties of Medicine and Engineering, along with the NHSO and the Department of Mental Health, AI DMIND is trained to recognise signs of depression and suicidal ideation.

This is achieved through analysing recorded voices stored in the department’s mental health hotline database.

Furthermore, AI DMIND enables mental health experts to reach a wider audience facing these challenges, expediting their treatment process.

A team of experienced psychiatrists ensured the accuracy of the technology’s preliminary detection of mental health issues.

Once individuals are assessed through the NHSO’s Line service, psychologists from the department’s mental health hotline No.1323 are promptly notified. They then engage with the individuals to assess their condition and determine the appropriate care unit or the need for urgent intervention.

Due to an increase in the number of people suffering with mental health problems in recent years, the number of health care professionals specialised in treating mental health patients is still insufficient compared to the demand, said Prof Dr Nijasri Charnnarong, deputy dean of Chulalongkorn’s Faculty of Medicine.

According to Prof Dr Nijasri, the number of diagnosed mental health cases nearly doubled from 2015 to 2021, while last year up to 1.5 million people aged 15 and older were diagnosed with depression, she said.

Only one third of them have received proper treatment, she said.